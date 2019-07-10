Southwick Leisure Centre to undergo £287,500 transformation

Plans for new sports facilities at Southwick Leisure Centre have been approved.

Adur District Council’s planning committee has approved a £287,500 proposal to transform disused courts at the back of the leisure centre in Old Barn Way.

The current tennis courts

A recreational sized 3G football pitch with floodlights will be created on half of the site and be available to community groups and individuals for hire.

Tennis courts along the eastern side will also receive a new surface, lines, nets and fencing.

Councillor Dave Simmons, Adur District Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted to see this proposal to transform a run-down disused space into new community facilities get the go-ahead.

“This is a considerable investment in sporting facilities in the heart of our communities and I’m certain that when the new football pitches and tennis courts are complete, they will be well used by people of all ages.”

Councillors backed the proposal for the council-owned facility at a meeting last Monday, with work on the outdoor space potentially starting this summer.

A report to councillors outlined how the current courts have been disused for a number of years with weeds and broken fencing detracting from the rest of the Southwick Recreation Ground site.

Plans for the new football pitch include 4.2-metre high rebound fences and an overhead net, along with eight-metre high posts for floodlights.

Acoustic fencing will reduce the impact of noise while the facilities will only operate from 9am to 9pm on Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays.