Southwick GP surgery praised by health bosses

A Southwick GP surgery was rated ‘good’ in all five key areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Manor Practice in Southwick Street is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, the CQC report said.

Manor Practice in Southwick. Picture: Google Street View

Health bosses visited the surgery on April 5, and found it had systems to manage risk so that safety incidents were less likely to happen.

When incidents did happen, the surgery learned from them and improved its processes, the CQC report said.

It added: “The practice had good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.

“The premises were clean and hygienic. Staff treated patients with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.”

Manor Practice provides services for approximately 10,355 patients living in Southwick and the surrounding areas.

The practice is registered to provide the regulated activities of diagnostic and screening procedures; treatment of disease, disorder and injury; maternity and midwifery services; family planning; and surgical procedures.

