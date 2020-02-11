Southwick care home rated inadequate and put in special measures

A care home in Southwick has been rated inadequate by inspectors and put in special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Greenways Care Home in Victoria Road, which offers personal and nursing care to 14 people aged 65 and over, on December 4 and 5.

Inspectors found there was no effective system in place to monitor the quality of the service and they identified seven breaches of regulation, according to the report.

Medicines were not always managed safely and the decoration of the building was in ‘poor condition’, inspectors found.

The poor condition of the service did not promote people’s dignity, according to inspectors.

People could not always choose when to have a bath and they were unable to adjust the temperature of their rooms, inspectors found.

According to the report, people told inspectors they were sometimes bored and would like to go out, but were not able to unless they had relatives to take them out.

However the report noted that people said staff were kind and inspectors observed ‘kind and caring interactions’ taking place.

The service had previously been rated good during an inspection in 2017.

A Greenways Care Home spokesman said the care home was working on the improvements required to ensure it reverted back to a good rating.

The spokesman pointed out that the report stated residents felt ‘happy and safe’ within the home.

A number of changes had already been put in place since the inspection, the spokesman said.

In order to more effectively monitor the quality of care, the care home has expanded its internal audits, weekly checks and recording system.

In terms of the building, new flooring has been put down and all radiators have been fitted with thermostatic valves.

The care home said it made ‘every effort’ to provide entertainment and community links for its residents – including visits from people who provide arts and crafts, exercise classes, sing a longs and more – but said it was reviewing its activities and trips and encouraging residents to be more involved in suggesting options.

The spokesman said: “Considering the changes already made and the plans in place to continue the home’s development we feel confident to meet the expectations of the CQC.”

The CQC will keep the service under review and will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements.

