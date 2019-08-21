Southwick actress chops locks for Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards role – and donates hair to Little Princess Trust

Southwick actress Jacqueline Harper has sacrificed her long hair for her latest role – but she has made sure it has gone to a good cause.

Jacqueline will play acidic hostess Paige in Southwick Players’ next production, Dinner by Moria Buffini.

She has had 10 inches of her flowing brunette locks cut off and donated the hair to Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides free real hair wigs for children and young people going through treatment for cancer and other conditions.

This will be Jacqueline’s first leading role with the Players, although she has appeared on stage with them, as glamorous vamp Lorraine Sheldon in The Man Who Came to Dinner in December 2017, and has performed with Wick Theatre Company three times, including a stand-out performance as the slave Caliban in The Tempest in June last year and excelling as Lady Macbeth in March.

Jacqueline moved to the UK from Houston, Texas, five years ago and has recently settled in Southwick.

Dinner will be the Players’ entry in this year’s Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards. It will be staged at the Barn Theatre, part of the Southwick Community Centre complex, from September 11 to 14 at 7.30pm, with the public adjudication taking place on the Thursday.

Directed by Harry Atkinson, dinner is a black comedy with adult themes and language.

Paige has organised a dinner party to celebrate the success of her husband Lars’ pseudo psychological book Beyond Belief.

The dinner is planned to humiliate Lars and insult the guests, postfeminist hippy Wynne, microbiologist Hal and his wife Sian, a journalist and newsreader.

Into this toxic mix stumbles, Mike, a hapless traveller who has crashed his van in the fog and asks to phone for help but ends up being dragged into the dinner party.

Lurking in the dark background is the mysterious and taciturn waiter, played by Barn favourite H Reeves.

Tickets priced at £12 are available from the box office on 01273 597094 or book online at southwickplayers.org.uk