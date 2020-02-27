Southlands hospital League of Friends celebrates anniversary

The league is celebrating its 70th anniversary since forming in 1950 and have big plans for the future.

Since its humble beginnings, the league has grown to become an important and much loved part of the community, working tirelessly to raise in excess of a million pounds for Southlands Hospital and its patients.

The league relies heavily on its 38 loyal volunteers, known as friends.

Chairman, Malcolm Brett said: “friends are ordinary people, they relate to the patients and the community.”

Laurie Manning, vice-chairman added: “The league wouldn’t function without the volunteers - each day they do sterling work.”

Recently, the friends faced hardship when they were forced to give up their original shop and tea bar.

Yet, thanks to the voices of the public the league were granted a new, albeit it smaller, facility in the new Eye Care Centre.

June Bradford, tea bar manager, who joined the league as a volunteer is 1973, said: “all the money made from the cafe goes to helping the hospital - we are very grateful to have this space.

“One of the most amazing things is that the volunteers want to be here - it’s like a little family.”

Two volunteers, Carol Taylor and Jennifer Reed said: “It almost therapeutic volunteering here - it gives you something to do and look forward to.

“It is a great place to make friends too.”

The League relies heavily on its tea bar and regular coffee mornings to help raise vital funds for Soutlands. Malcolm said: “whatever people gives us benefits the patients of Southlands - and at the end of the day, it’s the patient that counts.

To celebrate it’s 70th anniversary, the league will hold a special anniversary version of their volunteers buffet in March.

The League’s first gift to the hospital,shortly after it formed was two deck chairs.

Donations in recent years have included, a new £70,000 entrance for the harness block of Southlands, £50,000 towards the scanner at Worthing hospital, £25,000 for the Diabetes Centre and £25,000 for Security cameras.

More recently the Friends gave £85,000 towards equipment in the new eye care centre as well as physio equipment, seating in dermatology plus many other items throughout the hospital.

New members are always welcome to volunteer for League of Friends.