South Downs trekkers to walk in memory of loved ones for St Barnabas House hospice

More than 120 people will participate in a trek across the South Downs this weekend to raise funds for charity.

The South Downs Trek is run by St Barnabas House hospice, with many people set to take part on Saturday (September 28) walking in memory of loved ones cared for by the hospice.

Faye and her father, Alan, on her wedding day.

Among them will be Worthing resident Faye Palmer-Hodgkin, walking in memory of her father, Alan Palmer.

Faye, 38, has never walked a marathon distance but said: “I want to give back to the charity that not only cared for my dad until he passed away but supported my family and continue to do so.”

After a hospital visit in February, Alan and his family received the devastating news that he had liver cancer. Faye said: “We were told the cancer had started in Dad’s lungs and was too advanced for treatment.

“He was given one to two weeks to live which was a complete shock as he had only been feeling a bit tired and under the weather.”

Faye said that upon diagnosis all he wanted was to be cared for at home, which was made possible by the St Barnabas, Hospice at Home team.

“Sadly, Dad passed away less than a week after his diagnosis and we were so relieved to have one of the hospice’s amazing night nurses with us when it happened,” she said.

“She did everything for our family; made us tea, listened to us, hugged us and made important calls to the doctor and undertakers so we didn’t have to.”

You can read more about Faye’s story and make a donation via her JustGiving page here.

Many local businesses are also set to lace up their walking boots and take part.

Amongst those who have registered teams are BMI Goring Hall, Angmering Medical Centre, Fittleworth Medical, Ellie Ellie and Equiniti.

Equiniti has 20 trekkers keen to take part, who are hoping to raise £4.500 between them. The firm’s Durrington office is minutes away from St Barnabas House and many employees have friends and family who have benefited for the care provided.

Specialist reporting team leader at Equiniti said: “Sadly, I lost my mum back in 2016, with her last days spent in St Barnabas. Not only did they care for her, but they also supported my brother, sister and I.

“Without donations this amazing place cannot exist. I couldn’t be more pleased to be taking art in the trek.”

The trek will be taking place this Saturday and will see participants walk what is said to be the hardest route since the event began. For more information, or to register to walk next year, click here or call 01903 706354.