Six fire engines sent to Lancing building fire

Six fire crews have been sent to tackle a fire at an unoccupied building in Lancing.

West Sussex Fire said the incident, in Alma Street, Lancing, was first reported to them at 2.54pm.

Firefighters have been called to Lancing

Two crews from Worthing have been joined by crews from Hove and Brighton.

Just before 4pm, two additional crews from Littlehampton were sent to join the response.

Four sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet have been used so far, the fire service said.

In a tweet, West Sussex Fire said: “Four crews and aerial ladder platform currently dealing with a fire at an unoccupied building in Alma (Street), Lancing. “Two crews from @WorthingFire joined by @EastSussexFRS colleagues from Hove and Brighton.”

