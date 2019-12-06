Sir Robert Woodard Academy students perform Great Expectations – in pictures

Students in Lancing pulled off ‘one of the most complex’ shows they have ever attempted for this year’s Christmas performance.

Young people in year seven through to 11 at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane will perform the Royal Shakespeare Company’s version of Charles Dickens’ classic Great Expectations, with its ‘beautiful and challenging language’, to audiences three times this week. As always, the students and staff created the set and costumes themselves, designing everything to look as though it has come out of a book. Annabel Venn, Director and Head of Performing Arts, said: “This is one of the most complex shows we have done in terms of the challenges of Dickensian language but the students have really risen to the challenge. The way they have been working as an ensemble is also really impressive. To see all the year groups from year 7 through to sixth form collaborating together is really important to us. We are very proud of them all.”

