Shoreham woman wins £1million in EuroMillions Christmas Eve draw

A Shoreham woman has received a belated Christmas present as she bagged a major prize from the EuroMillions.

The identity of the mother-of-one will be revealed by this paper shortly after 11am this morning, as she receives her £1million prize and celebrates her festive fortune.

It follows the Christmas Eve EuroMillions draw, in which the lucky Shoreham winner matched the UK Millionaire Maker code.

The Shoreham resident's win is the second recent EuroMillions success in West Sussex, after Selsey couple Steve and Lenka Thomson took home the £105million jackpot in November. Read more here: Selsey couple celebrate £105m EuroMillions jackpot win

