Saturday saw the Shoreham Summer Festival take place.

The event went on for four hours and saw many people attend throughout the day.

The event was organised by The Shoreham Independent Traders Collective, who worked with local traders, including The Ropetackle Arts Centre, saydesignUK, Over the Moon, The Pad Clothing, The Shoreham Allstars, Adur District Council, EnjoyShorehamBySea, and Adur Markets.

The festival theme was ‘party hats’ with a ‘best hat of the day’ competition, which was won by Ella Robinson, age nine.

The Adur Woodcraft Folk held a hat making station for people of all ages to create their own hats so everyone could enter the competition. The festival raffle gave away over £500 worth of prizes, including prizes from Shoreham Fish Bar, the Tap House, and Shoreham Beach Bakery.

Darren Gearing, 56, owner of the Tap House, Shoreham, decorated his venue and put on special cocktails and food for the event.

He said: “The big focus on Saturday was on attracting families to come into town. There were lots of children’s activities like face painting, painting by the river, and other lovely activities on the riverside.

“The Ropetackle Arts Centre also helped coordinate buskers and entertainment in about four or five different locations across Shoreham. It was wonderful. It felt like it did before Covid hit.

“The whole of Shoreham was buzzing and it was lovely to see independent traders busy again, and families happily walking around with the music playing in the background. It really was a lovely feeling.”

