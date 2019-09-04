Shoreham vicar takes to the streets each morning to pray for the community in the community

A Shoreham vicar has taken to the streets to pray for the community, with a short service each morning throughout September.

Father James Grant is praying for the community in the community this month, holding a service of morning prayer lasting five to ten minutes in the roads the church is praying for each day.

Father James Grant from the United Benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingston Buci

The innovative idea follows his introduction of a prayer cycle when he joined the United Benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingston Buci as rector.

Father James said: “When I started ministering here, we produced a prayer cycle where we would pray for every road in the two parishes, roughly north of the A270 between the River Adur and Kingston Lane and everything east of Eastern Avenue, every month.

“We have now updated the list and to fill this paper with a bit of life, I’m now going round the roads praying at 7.30am every day, inviting people to join me. We were out at Garden Close this morning, despite the heavy rain.”

The list for the rest of the month is as follows:

September 8: Taragon Way and Rosemary Drive

September 9: Downsway and Edburton Gardens

September 10: Bergamot Crescent and Thyme Close

September 11: Wolstonbury Walk, just off Annington Gardens

September 12: Kingston Broadway shops

September 13: Buckingham Avenue and The Avenue

September 14: Upper Kingston Lane and Hawkins Crescent

September 15: The Driveway and The Drive

September 16: King George Road

September 17: The Street and St Nicolas Lane

September 18: Stoney Lane and Clarendon Road

September 19: Ravensbourne Avenue

September 20: Parklands Park, near Wilmot Road

September 21: Erringham Road and The Avenue

September 22: Royal George Parade shops

September 23: Greenacres and Connought Avenue, top end

September 24: Lennox Road and Hammy Lane

September 25: Adur Avenue

September 26: St Giles Close and Middle Road

September 27: Old Shoreham Road, at the roundabout

September 28: Park Avenue Green

September 29: Slonk Hill Road and Tottington Way

September 30: Church Green and Middle Road