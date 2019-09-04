Shoreham vicar takes to the streets each morning to pray for the community in the community

A Shoreham vicar has taken to the streets to pray for the community, with a short service each morning throughout September.
Father James Grant is praying for the community in the community this month, holding a service of morning prayer lasting five to ten minutes in the roads the church is praying for each day.
The innovative idea follows his introduction of a prayer cycle when he joined the United Benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingston Buci as rector.
Father James said: “When I started ministering here, we produced a prayer cycle where we would pray for every road in the two parishes, roughly north of the A270 between the River Adur and Kingston Lane and everything east of Eastern Avenue, every month.
“We have now updated the list and to fill this paper with a bit of life, I’m now going round the roads praying at 7.30am every day, inviting people to join me. We were out at Garden Close this morning, despite the heavy rain.”
The list for the rest of the month is as follows:
September 8: Taragon Way and Rosemary Drive
September 9: Downsway and Edburton Gardens
September 10: Bergamot Crescent and Thyme Close
September 11: Wolstonbury Walk, just off Annington Gardens
September 12: Kingston Broadway shops
September 13: Buckingham Avenue and The Avenue
September 14: Upper Kingston Lane and Hawkins Crescent
September 15: The Driveway and The Drive
September 16: King George Road
September 17: The Street and St Nicolas Lane
September 18: Stoney Lane and Clarendon Road
September 19: Ravensbourne Avenue
September 20: Parklands Park, near Wilmot Road
September 21: Erringham Road and The Avenue
September 22: Royal George Parade shops
September 23: Greenacres and Connought Avenue, top end
September 24: Lennox Road and Hammy Lane
September 25: Adur Avenue
September 26: St Giles Close and Middle Road
September 27: Old Shoreham Road, at the roundabout
September 28: Park Avenue Green
September 29: Slonk Hill Road and Tottington Way
September 30: Church Green and Middle Road