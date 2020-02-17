Shoreham stabbing: Teenager from Sompting charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old from Sompting has been charged with attempted murder and other offences following a stabbing in Shoreham last week.

A 55-year-old man was stabbed in an incident in Nicolson Drive, Shoreham, last Tuesday (February 11), police said.

Police at the scene

The victim was attacked in a summerhouse and sustained ‘serious injuries’.

Police subsequently arrested a teenager on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jordan Bell, 19, unemployed, of Grafton Gardens, Sompting, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon in public on 11 February, police said.

He was also charged with possessing a quantity of Class B amphetamine at Grafton Gardens on 14 February. police said.

Bell appeared before Crawley magistrates on Monday (17 February) and entered no plea to the alleged offences on 11 February.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, 16 March, police said.

He admitted the amphetamine charge which was deemed served, confirmed police.

