Shoreham school’s autumn art gallery winners revealed

Pupils at Swiss Gardens Primary School were encouraged to create a drawing, poem, story, sculpture, animation, video, dance or painting to show what autumn means to them.

The Swiss Gardens Primary School PTA organised an exhibition in the window at Neighbourhood Store, in High Street, as part of the Autumn Create Festival.

Annelies Simon said: “Thanks to voluntary entry fee donations from parents and grandparents, our children’s super creativity has managed to raise more than £100 to enrich learning at the school.”

The Swiss Gardens Primary School Autumn Art Gallery at Neighbourhood Store

Winners were Sophia Johnson from year two, who made an autumn wreath, and Honey Summerling from year five, who made an autumn-inspired outfit.