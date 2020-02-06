Shoreham school friends set up new business

School friends from Shoreham have gone into business together – and other pals from school have helped them to set it up.

Michelle Brennan and Sacha Read were both born and bred in the town and were best friends at Kings Manor School, now Shoreham Academy.

School friends Michelle Brennan, left, and Sacha Read have set up Henfield Chiropractic Clinic together

Michelle had always wanted to be a chiropractor, while Sacha developed a love for the complementary medicine treatment after she experienced joint problems in pregnancy.

The friends have taken over Henfield Chiropractic Clinic, with Michelle as owner and chief executive and Sacha as chiropractic assistant, and they have refurbished it with the help of other friends from the school.

Sacha said: “Michelle and I met in 1989 at Kings Manor School and our love of sport brought us together, and we soon became best of friends.”

“After many years of being best friends at school and wanting to work together, we have now taken over Henfield Chiropractic Clinic so we can support our community.

Sacha and Michelle with the hockey team at Kings Manor School in Shoreham

“We have used ex-pupils to decorate, design our website and even our uniform. The friendships we made at school have enabled us to have the business we have now.”

After leaving school, Michelle went to university to follow her dream of becoming a chiropractor and Sacha started a family.

Sacha said: “We have continued to be best friends, even when our lives went in different directions. We have a real bond.”

Michelle came to the rescue when Sacha developed SPD, symphysis pubis dysfunction, meaning her pelvic joints became stiff.

Sacha said: “Walking was a real challenge. Michelle treated me at 16 weeks pregnant and with her treatment plan, it enabled me to walk freely and without pain. You could say my love for chiropractic started then.

“We always said working together would be a joy as we are very similar and we are both super determined.

“When the opportunity to take over Henfield Chiropractic Clinic came up, we jumped at the chance.

“We then needed to pull together people with other skills to help us build the website, and turned once again to our school friends. Tom Bird designed our website, Jim Bridle decorated the clinic and Liana from Design Your Logo in Lancing made our uniforms.

“Meeting all these people at school has really started and helped us in our business today, who would have thought that all those years ago? We are now 42 and the Henfield community has really embraced us couple of school friends from Kings Manor.”

Henfield Chiropractic Clinic is at The Paddocks, Furners Lane, Henfield.