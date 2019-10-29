Shoreham’s Free Wharf development a ‘great concern for community’ amid dust and asbestos fears

Dust and noise around a major riverfront development have become an issue of ‘great concern for the community’, according to a neighbouring resident.

Philip Wescott, lives in Humphrey’s House in Brighton Road, overlooking the 540-home Free Wharf development.

Work on the site began during the summer, which Philip said left residents unable to open their windows and doors, with balconies caked in dust and construction traffic passing through daily.

“We’re perched on a huge building site and there’s no way anyone can put up with that,” said Philip, who works from home.

“From my perspective, even that volume of concrete dust with children around must be a health risk and it’s unacceptable. It’s going to affect the kids playing in the park, people who work nearby – it’s got to be an issue of great concern to the community.

“We know buildings need to get built, but it can be done in a responsible way.”

Philip said his concerns were heightened when a Southern Housing Group employee told him there was ‘low grade’ asbestos in the concrete – an assertion denied by the developer, which said hazardous material was removed in line with regulations.

Local Labour councillor Cat Arnold said she had approached Adur District Council for reports on asbestos treatment and site working conditions, but had not received any documentation, although a council spokesman said contractors had assured them all health and safety precautions were being adhered to.

Alongside his concerns around dust, Philip said the use of Humphrey’s Gap as a site entrance disrupted residents and polluted the air further.

He suggested using an entrance at one of the industrial sites along the coast instead.

Southern Housing Group said Humphrey’s Gap was an adopted highway, with all traffic monitored and managed to minimise disruption.

A spokesman said: “Like our neighbours, we look forward to the end of the enabling and construction phases to a time when the whole community can make full use of this stretch Shoreham Harbour. A transformation from its days as a polluting industrial site.”