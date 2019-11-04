Shoreham’s first vegan and eco festival in pictures
The organisers of Shoreham’s first eco/vegan festival welcomed people into The Shoreham Centre and out of the rain on Saturday (November 2) with the aim of showing how to live a more sustainable and compassionate lifestyle.
The event took place between 10am and 4pm and boasted a wide variety of stalls and guest speakers.
Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Jill Robinson, founder and chief executive of Animals Asia (second from right) with organisers, Luke Hendy, left and his parents Paul and Dawn.