DM19110085a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Jolyana Dawod - Spicy & Co. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155851008

Shoreham’s first vegan and eco festival in pictures

The organisers of Shoreham’s first eco/vegan festival welcomed people into The Shoreham Centre and out of the rain on Saturday (November 2) with the aim of showing how to live a more sustainable and compassionate lifestyle.

The event took place between 10am and 4pm and boasted a wide variety of stalls and guest speakers.

DM19110093a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Jill Robinson, founder and chief exectutive of Animals Asia (second from right) with organisers, Luke Hendy, left and his parents Paul and Dawn. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155727008
DM19110003a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Carmen Akhavi, left and Jeanie Elford - Hugletts Wood Farm animal sanctuary. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155902008
DM19110005a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Claire Bird, left and Hazel Watts on the raffle stall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155912008
DM19110005a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Claire Bird, left and Hazel Watts on the raffle stall. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155912008
DM19110011a.jpg. Shoreham's first eco/vegan festival. Josh Harper - Brighton Gin. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190211-155922008
