Shoreham RNLI volunteer recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Andy Morgan

Andy Morgan, Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer at Shoreham Harbour RNLI, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Andy has spent 20 years volunteering for the RNLI and now shares his love of Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station with the local community as a Visits Officer and Water Safety Volunteer.

Since 2001, he has spoken to more than 34,000 children through presentations in schools and youth groups, led on life-skills events reaching over 40,000 children, and engaged with another 12,000 children at community outreach events.

Under his stewardship as a Lifeboat Visits Officer, visits to the station grew in popularity with a record number within his first year.

Before the pandemic, the station was seeing more than 15,000 visitors a year.

As a result, the station became the first in the RNLI to receive official Visit England accreditation in August 2019.

Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Operations Manager Andrew Shiner said: "As a station we are delighted that someone of Andy’s calibre has received this award.

"He has been a long-standing member of the engagement team and his dedication and enthusiasm to the role is seen by everyone."

Andy was one of three RNLI volunteers to be recognised in the honours list.

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie said: "As we continue to navigate the challenges of delivering a 24/7 rescue service during a global pandemic, I am delighted to see these RNLI volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

"The resilience and ingenuity of our volunteers over the last 15 months has continued to amaze me and these three personify the very best RNLI values in their ongoing commitment to our cause.

"It is particularly pleasing to see our visits, water safety and fundraising volunteers recognised alongside our operational crew.