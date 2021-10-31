Shoreham RNLI called to help kite surfer ‘in difficulty’ near Hove

Shoreham RNLI was called yesterday (Saturday, October 30) to help a kite surfer off the coast of Hove.

At 3.15pm the crew confirmed they had been called to an incident and their all weather lifeboat was launched.

A Shoreham RNLI spokesperson said, “Our all weather lifeboat was called on Saturday afternoon to a report of a kite surfer in difficulty off Hove.

