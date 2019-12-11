Shoreham residents win £1,000s in postcode lottery

A group of Shoreham neighbours have received an early Christmas present after striking lucky in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Nine residents of Park Avenue have bagged £1,000 each after their BN43 6PH postcode was announced as the daily prize winner today (December 11).

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “I hope this was a great mid-week surprise for our winners. Congratulations to today’s lucky players in Shoreham-By-Sea.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by PDSA which has received over £8.5 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It offers free services and treatments to the sick and injured pets of people in need. It has offered care to over 20 million pets and provides friendly support for pet owners across the UK.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.