Shoreham remembers as hundreds turn out for Remembrance Service

Remembrance Sunday services and acts of remembrance took place across the county today and Shoreham was no exception.

Civic heads and councillors gathered at the Community Centre, Pond Road ahead of a remembrance procession at 9.30am.

Wreaths laid by Shoreham's council representatives, Royal British Legion, political parties, and many others

The congregation, including cadets, scouts, representatives of the fire service, police, armed forces, and others, embarked at 9.45am, marching through Western Road and Brunswick Road on their way to the Church of St Mary de Haura, Church Street.

A Remembrance Service was led by Reverend Ann Waizeneker at 10am with many local residents filling the church.

As with previous years, the church was busy and hundreds more turned out for the Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11am.

Plenty of poppies were on show at the war memorial, East Street and the sun was shining during the two-minute silence.

Some turned up early in anticipation of the Wreath Laying Ceremony

The silence was marked by The Last Post, played by a bugler who stood in at the last minute.

Many wreaths were laid by Shoreham’s political candidates, St Johns Ambulance, Help for Heroes, The Royal British Legion, Adur District Council, council chairman, cllr George Barton, and many others.

Armistice Day services and acts of remembrance will also take place across Sussex tomorrow with this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 80th anniversary of the start of The Second World War.

War memorial ahead of the Wreath Laying Ceremony

Shoreham's Remembrance Parade gets underway in front of the Community Centre

Shoreham war memorial before the Wreath Ceremony

Holding a wreath on the way to St Mary de Haura Church

Scouts and cadets marching during the Remembrance Parade

Many wreaths were laid at Shoreham's war memorial this morning