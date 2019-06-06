Shoreham pupil doctors said would never walk has crossed the line at the Heroes Run Youth Mile

Five-year-old Mya Housley may have been the last to finish the Heroes Run Youth Mile but there could not have been a bigger cheer as she crossed the line.

It took Mya 25 minutes to complete the RISE-branded race, which is a remarkable achievement for a girl doctors once said would never walk.

Nothing stops Mya Housley from getting on and doing things many others take for granted

Mya, a pupil at Herons Dale Primary School in Shoreham, was born with a seizure disorder, Axenfeld-Reiger syndrome, white matter on the brain, chromosome 6 deletion and a submucus cleft palet.

None of this has stopped her from getting on and doing things which many people take for granted.

Mum Ellie Housley said: “We were told that she would never walk and never talk and this race was a way of showing exactly what she can do and not what she can’t.

“Friends and family are so very proud of her and her absolute zest for life and can’t wait to see what’s in store for her in the future.”

Mya took part in the Heroes Run Youth Mile in Hove and crossed the line to much celebration.