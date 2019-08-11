Shoreham mother praises ‘wonderful dad’ who passed away 3 months after birth of first child

The family of a new father who passed away suddenly have launched a fundraiser to pay for his funeral.

Jamie Lee Bray, 31, from Hove, passed away on July 20, just 14 weeks after becoming a father for the first time to his son Noah.

Jamie Lee Bray, 31, had recently become a father to Noah SUS-191108-111033001

His partner, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett from Shoreham, paid tribute to the ‘wonderful dad’.

“Jamie was so lovely,” she said.

“He was so helpful, he would help anybody. And so generous – he would give you the clothes off his own back.

“He was a wonderful dad, he used to sing to my tummy when I was pregnant. He was so excited about being a dad and he took so much pride in Noah.”

Jamie Lee Bray, 31, had recently become a father to Noah SUS-191108-111251001

Jamie had enrolled on a plumbing course, said Charlotte, finding ‘his passion’ and allowing him to support his new family.

He tragically died before he could complete his training and the exact cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Charlotte said the family was told it would cost £1,500 just to have Jamie’s body taken from the mortuary to a funeral director.

Left with nowhere to turn, they were supported by the charity Tommy’s Fund, which supports families who have lost older children and are struggling with funeral costs.

A fundraiser for Jamie’s funeral has already passed £1,000 and Charlotte said she had been overwhelmed by the generosity of Tommy’s Fund founder Jeanette Compton, and the public.

She said: “I am so thankful to the people who have donated. Jamie deserves a lovely send off. Every family deserves a send off for their loved ones but sometimes it’s hard to afford everything.

“The donations that we’ve had have been overwhelming. It’s been lovely to see people can come together and show solidarity and support and understanding for people who do need help. We would have been nowhere without the support of Jamie’s friends, family and the community. It’s been a tremendous help.”