Shoreham man found dead at home had ‘been dead for a considerable amount of time’

A Shoreham man who was found dead at his home had ‘been dead for a considerable amount of time’, an inquest heard.

Darren Williams was tragically found dead at his home in Hammy Lane, Shoreham, on March 23, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday (July 2).

Darren Williams was tragically found dead at his home in Hammy Lane, Shoreham. Picture: Google Street View

The 46-year-old, who was ‘fit and healthy’, was found by his brother, Scott, the inquest was told.

Scott made contact with the police as he had not seen his brother since Christmas, as they had a falling out, the inquest was told.

A neighbour had also raised concerns that they had not seen him for a while, which prompted Scott to go round.

Mr Williams’ decomposed body was found on the bathroom floor, the inquest heard. A milk bottle was found in the bedroom dated December 24.

Mr Williams cycled and jogged regularly, the inquest heard, and had no health concerns.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be unascertained.

Assistant coroner for West Sussex Lisa Milner recorded an open conclusion and expressed her condolences to Mr Williams’ family and friends.

