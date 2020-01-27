Shoreham Light Parade 2020 illuminates the town – in pictures

Shoreham’s third light parade saw dozens of residents take to the streets with an impressive array of lanterns.

The event on Saturday involved a procession through the town from the footbridge to the Shoreham Centre, with live music along the parade route courtesy of the Shoreham Allstars. See our photo gallery of pictures from the parade here.

Shoreham Light Parade 2020 Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

