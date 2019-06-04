Shoreham Fort Military History Weekend in pictures

Arena displays on Saturday and Sunday kept people entertained, the Victorian rifle drill and powder monkey game gave the children an opportunity to join in and there was a range of static displays.
The Friends of Shoreham Fort welcomed large crowds to the Victorian fort at the end of Shoreham Beach for the eight annual Military History Weekend.
