Shoreham Fort hosts poignant Remembrance evening

The community gathered at Shoreham Fort on Remembrance Sunday evening to light a candle to remember those they had lost.

Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, led the event by reflecting on the history of Armistice Day and of the many traditions around the world associated with the lighting of a candle to remember the dead.

Remembrance evening at Shoreham Fort

A poem written by a 14-year-old boy, Joshua Dyer, called One Thousand Men Are Walking was read by councillor and chairman of Shoreham Beach Residents Association, Joss Loader.

Following the poem, all those in attendance were invited up on to the terreplein to light a candle in remembrance of whoever they chose.

After each candle had been lit, Steve Jennings read out an extract from the poem ‘For the Fallen’.

This was followed by the Royal Sussex Living History Group, in WWI uniform, firing their rifles to mark the beginning and end of a two-minute silence.

Remembrance evening at Shoreham Fort

The Fort’s beacon was then lit, followed by a reading of the poem, Beacon of Light, from Zoe Cambell-Smith to mark the event of the evening.

Gary Baines, Chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said “It was a very poignant evening.

"It was fantastic seeing so many from the local community turnout to pay their respects, not just to the war dead, but of anyone of their choosing by lighting a candle.”

Next years remembrance evening will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Shoreham Fort.

Remembrance evening at Shoreham Fort

