Shoreham Fort comes to life for Military History Weekend

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed seeing Shoreham Fort come to life with cannon firings and uniformed volunteers.

The Friends of Shoreham Fort hosted the eight annual Military History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, attracting large crowds to the Victorian fort at the end of Shoreham Beach.

Shoreham Fort hosts its 8th annual Military History Weekend. Picture: Craig Searle

Arena displays by Fort Cumberland Guard, the Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment Re-enactment Society, the Rifles Living History Society and American Civil War enthusiasts from the Southern Skirmish Association kept people entertained throughout the day.

In between displays, the Victorian rifle drill and powder monkey game gave the children an opportunity to join in and learn a little about being a soldier.

There was also a range of static displays, including the Royal Sussex Living History Group, the Harvey Buffs and a range of military vehicles.

The Sussex Army Cadet Force took along two of their KitKars and held races to demonstrate how quickly these can be put together. The A Company won the first five races but C Company managed to pip them to win the last race on Sunday.

The National Coastwatch Institution had a stall, showcasing what they do at the Shoreham lookout station, one of 54 around the UK.

Shoreham Fort has been a victim of heritage crime and on Saturday, Daryl Holter from Sussex Police gave a talk about how this is affecting sites across the country, along with illicit metal detecting. He said this should be reported by phoning 101, or 999 if it is in progress.

On Sunday, cannons from Fort Cumberland Guard and the American Civil War enthusiasts were both fired at multiple times during the day.

Craig Searle, Shoreham Fort press officer, said: “The big bangs wowed the crowds with each firing.”

Preparations are already underway for next year’s Military History Weekend, which will be June 6 and 7, 2020.