Shoreham Foodbank volunteer secures generous donation

Shoreham Foodbank volunteer Dai Hudd has secured a £5,000 donation for the charity and says it will make a big difference to clients’ lives.

Dai, retired deputy general secretary of the trade union Prospect, nominated the foodbank for a donation from The TUUT Charitable Trust.

Dai Hudd, right, presents Shoreham Foodbank project manager Paul Comber with the �5,000 donation

The trustees agreed to give £5,000 and said they were sure this would be ‘put to good use’ within the community.

Dai said: “I partially retired 18 months ago but wanted to do something worthwhile in our community. I started volunteering for work at the foodbank about a year ago.

“Many may think that Shoreham, and it surroundings, should not need a foodbank but it does. Many of our clients have a number of challenges, many are working but on very low incomes.

“I know TUUT from my previous trade union work with the TUC. This very kind and generous donation will help make a big difference to the lives of those who need it.”

Dai presented the donation to Shoreham Foodbank project manager Paul Comber at Shoreham Free Church, in Buckingham Road, on Tuesday, January 21.

Dai added: “Paul has been volunteering and organising the foodbank for close on a decade.”