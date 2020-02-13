Shoreham flooding fears from 10,000-home Mayfield Market Town in Mid-Sussex

Plans to build a new market town of up to 10,000 homes in Mid Sussex could cause major flooding in Shoreham, according to campaigners.

The major development has been put forward by Mayfield Market Towns for land between Henfield and Sayers Common since 2013.

Jenny Towler of the Shoreham Society fear Horsham housing development will cause flooding in Adur and cause more traffic disruption. Pic Steve Robards SR20021102 SUS-201102-165327001

Despite no planning application being submitted, and the proposal being excluded from the Mid-Sussex Plan, the development continues to meet fierce resistance from campaigners who fear it would overwhelm the Adur’s flood defences.

Conservation charity the Shoreham Society has been a vocal critic, and vice chairman Jenny Towler said it would add to existing concerns of over-development in Adur.

“I would say this is on a par with the effects of New Monks Farm, and the two developments together just exacerbate problems that are already there,” she said, referring to the 600-home plus IKEA development recently approved in Lancing.

“The increase of building on the south coast is putting pressure on the natural infrastructure as well as the built infrastructure. It’s all grinding to a halt.”

The Shoreham Society said building on the low-lying land in the Adur Valley would cause run-off into the Adur, adding to water levels and leading to flooding.

Despite not being included when the Mid-Sussex Plan was adopted in 2018, Horsham District Council has proposed incorporating the development in a public review.

The Horsham district must allow 965 homes to be built every year between now and 2036 – a total of 17,370.

They would add to thousands of new homes either planned or under construction around Adur, including a 520-home development for West Sompting yet to go to planning committee.

The local plan public consultation period will last for six weeks, from February 17 to March 30.

