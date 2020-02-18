Shoreham family portrait wins national award for photographer

A photographer has won a national award for his portrait of three generations of a Shoreham family.

Stephen Sajnog, of Focus Photography, who has had a studio in Shoreham for over 30 years, said he was ‘delighted’ to be named Family Portrait Photographer of the Year by the The UK Professional Photographers Organisation.

The winning shot shows Liz and Bob Towner, their two daughters with their husbands, and their four grand-children.

The family was given a £1,000 prize for the winning photo, which was taken to celebrate Bob’s birthday.

Liz and Bob said they were ‘thrilled and surprised’ to win the competition and plan to share the prize money with the rest of the family.

The UK Professional Photographers Organisation is a group of fifty studios.

Every year, they raise money for the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity through their Family Portrait Awards Competition, by offering their services for just a £10 donation to the charity.

Mr Sajnog hopes this year’s competition will raise even more money for the charity.

