Shoreham church’s eco credentials recognised with award

The Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach has secured a bronze Eco Church award from a Christian charity working for the protection and restoration of the natural world.

Launched at the Harvest Festival Service in September 2018, the Eco Church initiative has gone from strength-to-strength and seen the King’s Walk Church include environmental issues in prayers and preaching and at Sunday School.

The charity, A Rocha UK, gives these national awards to churches which include creation care in worship and teaching, plus the management of buildings and land, community engagement and personal lifestyle.

The Rev Jane Bartlett said: “We are delighted to have made such great progress in just over 15 months since the launch. During Lent some of us took part in a plastic-less Lent challenge.

“We learnt how difficult it is to avoid the ubiquitous use of single use plastics, and how harmful this is to the environment.

“We are currently taking more care in how we regulate our heating levels, and we are looking into LED lighting.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this and taken part. There’s still much more to be done!

“Hopefully we can progress towards our silver award.”

Other initiatives at the church have included: Introducing a recycling scheme; Installing a bike rack; Planting bee-friendly flowers and making a bug hotel; Going on an eco-pilgrimage to the recycling facility at Ford; Using recycled toilet paper and hand towels, plus environmentally-friendly cleaning products; and Running a pet service in the spring, raising funds for Dogs Trust, Shoreham.

For more information see www.ecochurch.arocha.org.uk