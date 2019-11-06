Shoreham charity shop hosts party to celebrate its first birthday

The St Barnabas House hospice shop in Shoreham is set to celebrates its first birthday with a party for customers.

There will be a nautical feel in honour of Shoreham’s long maritime history and a themed birthday cake.

Staff and some of the volunteers at the St Barnabas House shop in High Street, Sthoreham

Adur District Council chairman George Barton will be joining staff and volunteers, and a visit from Barnabee, the hospice mascot, is expected.

Everyone is welcome to join in the fun at the High Street shop on Thursday, November 7, at 2pm.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “Shoreham is our newest shop and from the first day, the local community have supported us with their warm welcome and generous donations.

“Each week, our incredible team of staff and volunteers process and sell more than 500 items. All this work means the shop will raise enough funds this year to provide 200 days of respite care for a patient through our Hospice at Home service.

“Our customers and donors are not only supporting local hospice care but are also recycling on a large scale.”

The shop is open seven days a week, selling a range of items, including clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags, bric-a-brac and books. There is also a children’s corner selling clothes, toys and games.