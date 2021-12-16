Shoreham care home’s new volunteer is ‘a wonderful asset’

Mark Stephen was a regular visitor when his mother Zoe was a resident for a couple of years and he made friends with many others in the home.

He wanted to ‘give back’ as a thank you for the care and love his mother was given and is now a regular volunteer, giving one-to-one time with residents so they can chat.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “Our care home is like a family and Mark is a part of that family, loved and valued by everyone. It takes a special kind of person to give up so much of their time to help others and we are lucky to have such a fantastic volunteer.”