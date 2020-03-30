Shoreham care home residents share messages of hope

Heartfelt messages of love and hope are being shared online from a Shoreham care home to help keep families in touch during the coronavirus lockdown. Residents at Kingsland House, in Kingsland Close, are able to speak with family and friends via Skype and have made message cards to show they are safe and well.

Dovile Cyzaite, activities co-ordinator, said: “As Kingsland House care home are being forced to close their doors to family visitors due to the precaution against the coronavirus spreading, we decided to help our residents to stay in contact with their family via Skype to reduce the risk of loneliness and isolation. The residents really enjoy being in touch with their families and seeing them face-to-face during this difficult time, it puts a smile on their face. Also, the residents can connect now more often with their relatives who live far away and were not able to visit their loved ones as often. Some of our residents decided to take a picture with a note to show their families that they are well.”

Heartfelt messages from residents at Kingsland House in Shoreham User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Heartfelt messages from residents at Kingsland House in Shoreham User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Heartfelt messages from residents at Kingsland House in Shoreham User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Heartfelt messages from residents at Kingsland House in Shoreham User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more