Shoreham care home holds charity events Alzheimer’s awareness initiative

Elmcroft Care Home in Shoreham marked World Alzheimer’s Month by organising two charity fundraisers.

Residents and staff took part in a Memory Walk and pyjama day, raising £320 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

17 people took part in the charity walk, including nine residents over 80. They walked two miles to Southwick Square, where they collected donations from the public.

Both fundraisers took place in September, World Alzheimer’s Month. This years theme was Let’s talk about dementia, in order to combat the stigma that has become attached to the disease.

Monica Donald, manager at the care home, said: “Our staff care for many residents who have developed dementia so we know first-hand the impact the disease can have on people’s lives.

“The Alzheimer’s Society is an extremely worthy cause and the work they are doing to raise public awareness of dementia, through campaigns like their ‘Dementia Friends’ initiative, is extremely important and something that we hope to keep supporting in the future.”

Alzheimer’s Society is a UK charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia. Memory Walk is a nationwide event organised by the Alzheimer’s Society to help fund research into dementia and care for those living with it. According to the charity, about 225,000 people develop dementia every year.