Shoreham boardwalk set for £100,000 extension

Plans to extend the Shoreham Beach boardwalk have taken a step forward with the announcement of significant investment.

Adur District Council has earmarked £100,000 for the fourth phase of extending the footpath from Ferry Road towards Beach Green.

Shoreham's boardwalk

The shingle beach footpath was first laid in 2011 to allow those with limited mobility and pushchairs to explore the town’s shoreline.

Its most recent development saw an extension from The Burrells roundabout to Shoreham Fort last year, extending the route to more than a mile in length.

Councillor David Simmons, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Health & Wellbeing, said: “Since the first section was installed in 2011, the Shoreham Beach boardwalk has become a real attraction for locals and visitors, ensuring that this unique stretch of coastline is accessible to all.

“I’m delighted we can now move forward with phase four of the scheme, which will open up more of this public beach to people in wheelchairs, with pushchairs and of limited mobility.”

Letters informing nearby residents were issued last week, according to the council, and a tender for companies to carry out the work will soon be issued.

Construction is hoped to begin in autumn.

Councillor Emma Evans said the beach was ‘extremely special’ and, by incorporating modern materials sympathetic to the area, vegetation could be protected.