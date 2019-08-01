Shoreham and Southwick Co-Op customers will soon be able to shop without using a till

Shoppers at Co-Op stores in Shoreham and Southwick will be able to pay for products without using a till from the end of the month.

The Co-Op is extending its trial of till-less technology to its stores in Shoreham’s Ham Road and Southwick Square.

Its pay-in-aisle technology will allow shoppers to scan products using an app on their own device as they walk around the store.

The cost of the shop will then be deducted from their Apple or Google Pay account.

The Co-Op said the technology benefits ‘time-pressed shoppers’ and comes as its stores have seen a more than 10 per cent decline in the popularity of notes and coins during the last two years.

It will sit alongside existing payment methods – including cashiers and self-scan tills – to provide added ‘choice, speed, ease and convenience, especially at busier times,’ according to the Co-Op.

Mark Pettigrew, Director of Retail Support, Co-op food, said: “Technology is bringing unprecedented levels of change to retailing, with speed and ease key drivers for time-pressed consumers.

“We know that people adopt technology at different speeds, and while cash is here to stay it is clear that it is increasingly playing a lesser role in society.

“Retailers need to adapt and be agile, and this App builds added choice and convenience into the retail experience for our members and customers, while appealing to new shoppers.

“People lead busy lives and, shoppers value their time.

“Whether it’s a train to catch or on the school run this technology cuts queues and saves time.

“It can give our stores increased opportunity to replenish stock and increase product availability so we are at our best even at our busiest times, and enables customers to complete their shopping quickly and get on with the rest of their day and what matters most to them.”

The technology, which was first unveiled at specific stores in early 2018, will become available at the stores from late August.

