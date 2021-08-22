Shoreham Airshow Memorial. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210822-114306001

Shoreham Airshow tragedy: 6 years on

Today (Sunday, August 22) marks the sixth anniversary of the Shoreham Airshow tragedy, in which 11 men lost their lives.

By Richard Gladstone
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:59 am

Members of the public laid flowers at the memorial, which was set up in the wake of the tragedy.

The tribute to the victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster was installed on the banks of the River Adur in May 2019.

The 11 arches represent the 11 men killed in the 2015 tragedy.

The 11 men who died in the air crash, when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015, were Maurice Rex Abrahams, 76 of Brighton, Dylan Archer, 42 of Brighton, Anthony David Brightwell, 53 of Hove, Matthew Grimstone, 23 of Brighton, Matthew Wesley Jones, 24 of Littlehampton, James Graham Mallinson, 72 of Newick, Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23 of Goring-by-Sea, Mark Alexander Reeves, 53 of Seaford, Jacob Henry Schilt, 23 of Brighton, Richard Jonathan Smith, 26 of Hove and Mark James Trussler, 54 of Worthing.

1.

Shoreham Airshow Memorial. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210822-114230001

Photo Sales

2.

Shoreham Airshow Memorial. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210822-114219001

Photo Sales

3.

Shoreham Airshow Memorial - Jane Fordham and David Parfitt, creators. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210822-114318001

Photo Sales

4.

Shoreham Airshow Memorial. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210822-114254001

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2