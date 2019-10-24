Shoreham Airport hosts spectacular fly-in with dozens of visiting aircraft

Dozens of rare and interesting aircraft have come together for an impressive spectacle at Shoreham Airport.

Visitors from as far as Blackpool flew into the airport at a cost of £10, filling the runway on Friday (October 19) and enjoying breakfast and lunch at the Hummingbird Café.

Dozens of aircraft visited Shoreham Airport

Managing director Rob Cooke hailed the fly-in as a great success. He said: "There was lots of interesting aircraft and great visitors - we received so many positive comments on the day and in emails after the event.

"We’d particularly like to thank the airport team, the Hummingbird café staff and the air cadets for working so hard to make this event a success – we all enjoyed the day and we hope to host more fly-ins at Brighton City Airport in the near future."

Local 1440 squadron air cadets were on hand to guide the visitors around the site.

Steve Hoskins brought his plane along and praised everybody involved with the day.

He said: "The whole day was incredibly well put together, from the professional and faultless air traffic control tower staff (even though they where dealing with huge numbers of inbound and departing aircraft at any one time), to the friendly marshals and staff in the magnificent Art Deco terminal building.

"The food and service in the Hummingbird Cafe were also top notch.

"With the weather being dubious first thing, it was great to see so many aircraft, including some beautiful classics, there on the apron."