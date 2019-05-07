Shoreham afternoon tea raises more than £1,000 for Christian Aid

A glitzy afternoon tea raised approximately £1,200 to support Christian Aid’s work in Sierra Leone.

The Church of the Good Shepherd’s hall on Shoreham Beach was full of guests enjoying live music and cake on Saturday, May 4.

Around �1,200 was raised at the event

Afternoon tea was served on tiered cake stands with china cups and saucers, and plenty of fizz.

Jill Charlish, one of the organisers, said: “A huge, huge thank you to everyone involved in organising this event and to everyone who came along and enjoyed the afternoon. The total raised was approximately £1,200.”

Guests included East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council.

