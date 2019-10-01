See World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events from Littlehampton to Southwick for Macmillan Cancer Support

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley was able to visit two businesses as people across the area, from Littlehampton to Southwick, took part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. The Park View in Durrington welcomed Sir Peter on Friday and he was pleased to meet one of the apprentices, discuss the pub’s recent addition to the Good Pub Guide with licensee Steve Pease and view the recently-installed defibrillator, funded by the community. The MP also visited the annual coffee morning at SJM Electrical Services in Tarring, where more than £400 was raised in total. Sir Peter said: “People all over the UK host their own coffee mornings, with donations on the day made to Macmillan Cancer Support. It is a wonderful way to meet or catch up with friends and neighbours whilst contributing to a good cause.”