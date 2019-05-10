Search is on for model dog to become face of Guild Care’s Dog Show and Fun Day

Guild Care is launching a competition to find a furry friend to be the face of its Dog Show and Fun Day.

Broadwater Green will be transformed into canine central on Sunday, September 8, with a variety of dog show categories and competitions to enter.

Georgie was last year's face of the Guild Care Dog Show and Fun Day

Dog lovers who do not have a pooch of their own are still welcome to go along and enjoy face painting, a craft market, food stalls and lots of dogs to admire.

The winning dog’s image will be the star of the event’s marketing material, including posters, flyers and social media posts.

To take part, you just need to send your best picture of your pooch along with a few sentences about them to fundraising@guildcare.org before the closing date of Friday, May 31.

You can follow the competition on Guild Care’s Facebook and Twitter pages, where the charity will share some favourite entries in the run-up to announcing the winner at the start of June.

The charity Guild Care says it needs to raise £460,000 every year to continue to run its community services for children and adults in need.

To make a donation, take part in a fundraising challenge or become a volunteer, visit www.guildcare.org or call 01903 528 613.