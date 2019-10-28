Created with Sketch.
DM19105159a.jpg. Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society autumn flower show. Margaret Pettitt. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191026-185807008

Scenes from Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show

A superb display of flowers and vegetables greeted visitors to Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday. There were 204 entries and judge Paul Dalby said the standard was good, in spite of the vast amounts of rain experienced recently.

Trophy winners were Kent Kressner, Ted Banks, Val O’Neill, Helen Swyer, Alan Langridge, Janice Challis, Brenda Gifford, Helen Scott, Lesley Collins, Heather McKay and Julie MacCulloch. Dates are set for next year, the plant sale and coffee morning will be held on May 9, the summer show on Saturday, August 15, and the autumn show on Saturday, October 31, at Southwick Community Centre, where monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month.

Show superintendent Julie MacCulloch, who won The Oban Cup for the best exhibit in the autumn show. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105167a
Show superintendent Julie MacCulloch, who won The Oban Cup for the best exhibit in the autumn show. Photo by Derek Martin
Alan Andrews. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105154a
Alan Andrews. Photo by Derek Martin
Sheila Joyce. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105156a
Sheila Joyce. Photo by Derek Martin
Liz Spiers. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105179a
Liz Spiers. Photo by Derek Martin
