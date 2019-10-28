Trophy winners were Kent Kressner, Ted Banks, Val O’Neill, Helen Swyer, Alan Langridge, Janice Challis, Brenda Gifford, Helen Scott, Lesley Collins, Heather McKay and Julie MacCulloch. Dates are set for next year, the plant sale and coffee morning will be held on May 9, the summer show on Saturday, August 15, and the autumn show on Saturday, October 31, at Southwick Community Centre, where monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month.
Scenes from Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show
A superb display of flowers and vegetables greeted visitors to Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society’s autumn show at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday. There were 204 entries and judge Paul Dalby said the standard was good, in spite of the vast amounts of rain experienced recently.
