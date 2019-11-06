Scenes from sell-out Hallowe’en show with Worthing band Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes

Popular Worthing band Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes played a sold-out Hallowe’en show in aid of Guild Care at the Thieves Kitchen, raising a monstrous £2,295 for the charity. The money raised will be put towards the Ashdown Centre, which provides respite care for families with children and young adults who have learning disabilities and other complex needs.