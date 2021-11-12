Worthing Samaritans listening volunteer Sophie Badman has been working with East Preston Yarnbombers on the Bags of Kindness project.

She is leaving little woollen gifts in various places in Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Arundel and Littlehampton for people to find in the hope it makes them smile.

Sophie, who lives in Littlehampton, said: “The idea is to pop a crochet butterfly, heart or flower in a little bag with a tag saying a positive quote one side and Samaritans’ number the other side, then popping them places around the local area for people to find.

East Preston Yarnbombers, a secret group, has provided many lovely flowers, butterflies, hedgehogs and hearts for the Bags of Kindness, which are being shared in Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Arundel and Littlehampton

“It’s a nice reminder for people that it’s okay not to be okay and will hopefully bring a smile to someone’s day if they find one.

“I called in the help of East Preston Yarnbombers to provide with some crochet items. They made so many lovely flowers, butterflies, hedgehogs and hearts for me to use.

“I have delivered some to my Samaritans branch in Worthing for fellow volunteers to deliver, so will hopefully have a good patch of Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Arundel and Littlehampton covered with Bags of Kindness.”

East Preston Yarnbombers, a secret group, has provided many lovely flowers, butterflies, hedgehogs and hearts for the Bags of Kindness, which are being shared in Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Arundel and Littlehampton

East Preston Yarnbombers is a secret group that brightens up the area with its woollen wonders.