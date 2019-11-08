Sainsbury’s customer finds slug pellets in vegetables from Worthing store: ‘It’s a potential health risk’

A woman who found slug pellets in her greens at a Sainsbury’s store feared it could be a wider health risk.

Nicola Lorraine bought the 500g bag of spring greens from the Sainsbury’s in Lyons Farm on Wednesday, November 6 – only for her partner Sean Tipper, 46, to find they were covered in sycamore seed pods and the ‘gunky’ blue capsules while he was making a casserole for their dinner.

Slug pellets in spring greens bought from Sainsbury's in Lyons Farm. Picture: Steve Robards

The 43-year-old from Sompting said: “Sean being Sean said it was fine, he’d washed it all off. But straight away, I said ‘I don’t want to eat it’. Me being me, knowing there was a slug pellet on there, someone could have washed it ten times and I still would not have wanted it.”

Sean had to throw away the other ingredients for their dinner too, leaving them around £8 out of pocket.

Nicola said she complained to head office, where a helpful member of staff gave her £10 of Nectar points as compensation.

She said she would be returning leftover vegetables to the store to be analysed, and hoped any affected products were recalled.

She said: “It is a potential health risk to somebody.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said the pellets were not harmful and added: “We have strict controls in place to prevent this from happening and we’re investigating with our supplier what happened in this case.”