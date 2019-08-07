Safe in Sussex launches Shocking Shirts and Funky Frocks Day to help raise awareness of domestic abuse

Schools, businesses and individuals donned dazzling outfits to support Safe in Sussex for its first Shocking Shirts and Funky Frocks Day.

This new fundraising event will become an annual event, helping to raise awareness of the charity and raise money for its services for people affected by domestic abuse.

Supporters at PW Physique and Fitness in Worthing

Members of PW Physique and Fitness in Worthing dressed up for their exercise session, there was a colourful turnout at Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast meeting and Shoreham Fitness had a funky Zumba session.

Anthony Punshon, owner of PW Physique and Fitness, said: “We’ve been supporting Safe in Sussex for years now, whether it’s raising money or donations for the women and children at their refuges, because in my eyes, the work they’re doing is incredible.

“Looking ridiculous for a couple of workouts to raise some money seems like the absolute least we can do.”

The idea behind the event is to give people the opportunity to celebrate the freedom to be themselves, wearing what made them happy, while raising awareness for domestic abuse.

Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce president Chay Took with Martin Bloomfield, co-owner of Seaside Creative

Other supporters included teachers at Shoreham Academy, The Co-op, Friendship in the Barn in Goring, Mumpreneurs Networking Club and Little Angels Music Group in Goring.

Tracie Davey, operations manager at Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce, said: “Safe in Sussex is a fantastic local charity and one that we are always happy to support.”

As it was the launch event, the charity also had its own event at English Martyrs Catholic Church in Goring, to tie in with National Cream Tea Day.

Overall, more than £600 was raised.