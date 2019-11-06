Rustington Museum opens: take a look at the brand-new space

The brand-new Rustington Museum has officially opened to the public.

When historian Mary Taylor first asked Harry Clark for a book on Rustington when he was a librarian, he said there was not much on offer.

David O'Connor (Designer) and Sonia Rasbery (Project Manager)

But after many years of researching the village’s history, the pair officially opened the Rustington Museum on Thursday.

Housed in the Samuel Wickens Centre in Broadmark Parade Car Park, Rustington, the custom-fitted space tells the story of the village from 800,000BC to the present day with items including Bronze and Iron age pottery, Stone age tools and a slice of tree dating from 2600BC that Mary and her husband Bev, both 89, discovered while the Rustington Bypass was being built.

In a speech, she said: “I’m glad to see some of the objects that were clogging up various rooms in our house are now in the museum!

“We wish the museum every success for the future.”

Mary and Bev are also the subject of the museum’s first exhibition – another accolade for Mary, who got a British Empire Medal for documenting the village’s history. She said: “It is amazing; I’m so happy. I didn’t expect anything like it.”

The first museum opened in 1989 to display Mary’s research. It moved into Church Farm Cottage in The Street, Rustington, until that building was sold by Rustington Parish Council in 2017. Thanks to landlord Sarah Wickens and the vision of parish councillor Alison Cooper, the new home for the museum was agreed.

Alison said: “I’m a bit blown away, it’s much better than I thought it would be.

“It is going to be phenomenal going forward.”

The displays and interactive boards were funded by a £71,400 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, coupled with a donation from the Rustington Heritage Association – of which Harry Clark is chairman – and money from the South East Museum Development Programme.

Claire Lucas, museum manager, said they had 26 volunteers and were still looking for more to join.

Jobs included helping with education sessions for local schools and taking items from their 6,000-strong collection to care homes for eldery people to reminisce, such as toys from their childhoods.

She said: “This is a chance for the history of Rustington to be displayed as it always should have been.”

Dozens of people packed out the museum for the opening, including Sue Sula, who runs the Rustington Past and Present Facebook page. She said it was going to make history ‘more accessible for all ages’. Archaeologist Gordon Hayden from Angmering, helped catalogue finds in the collection. He said: “It’s brilliant. The old museum was a social history museum, but this takes history back to even before humans were here in Rustington.”