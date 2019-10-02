Runners Go the Distance to support homeless people, raising money for Turning Tides

More than 80 runners took part in Turning Tides’ Go the Distance 5k and 10k events to raise funds to go towards combatting homelessness.

An energetic warm-up routine was provided by Lisa Smith from Impulse Leisure and Worthing Steel Band helped keep spirits high with live music.

Jacob Steel's go the distance team

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe rallied the runners and then set them on their way from Beach House Grounds, Worthing.

One of the many groups taking part was a team of four from Jacobs Steel, with one of the group, Steve, crossing the line in just under 24 minutes and the whole team finishing in 32 minutes.

Matt Jacobs, managing director, said: “We are committed to supporting local charities to make a difference to the communities around us.”

The Jacobs Steel group raised more than £500.

Turning Tides chief executive John Holmstrom said: ‘I am overwhelmed by the support we have seen today from our local community, our staff, volunteers and local companies, Jacob Steel, MHA Carpenter Box, and Equiniti. It has been a great morning despite the rain and this fundraiser is one of many which makes all the difference for our local homeless men and women.

“This support helps us maintain our services and makes a difference – rough sleeping numbers in Worthing went down from a high of 35 to fluctuating around 20. This support is amazing and vital in our mission to end local homelessness.”

Charlie Chessman, event organiser and fundraiser at Turning Tides, said: “This is our second year and was for all ages and abilities, our youngest was four years and oldest 75 years.”

The event last Sunday was once again deemed a success, with the event expected to beat last year’s £5,000 target. The money raised will go to support the services in Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Horsham, East Grinstead and Mid Sussex.

Charlie said without this support, Turning Tides could not continue its work helping to re-build the lives of the homeless and insecurely housed.