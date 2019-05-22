Rock Choir members set for marathon day of performances across Sussex

More than 200 amateur singers from Rock Choir are getting ready for a marathon day of performances across Sussex in aid of the RNLI.

Rock Choir members from Brighton, Hove, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes and Eastbourne and their Rock Choir leader, Charlotte Nash, will be performing in four separate locations on Saturday to raise funds.

These performances will be covering a total of 35 miles, with each one featuring well-known pop, rock and contemporary chart songs, including Katy Perry’s Roar and Africa by Toto, and promises to be an uplifting and exhilarating experience for all.

The same Rock Choir members also recently performed with singer Russell Watson at the Brighton Royal Theatre and the Brighton Marathon. They are extremely excited to now be doing their very own marathon of performances for the RNLI.

Charlotte Nash, Rock Choir leader, said: “I have always been a huge supporter of the RNLI and have a couple of friends who are part of the crew, an ancestor of mine was also part of the crew in the 1800s.

“After watching the Saving Lives at Sea series last year, I was determined to come up with a way of fundraising for them and decided a day of performing with my choirs would be perfect. We will be performing a 20-minute set at each location and it will be a race against time as we are doing four performances covering 35 miles.”

The first performance of the day will be in Shoreham at the War Memorial in East Street, starting at 9.30am.

There will also be performances at Brighton Marina at 11.15am, Newhaven Sainbury’s at 1.30pm and The Waterfront in Eastbourne at 3.15pm.

Members said being part of Rock Choir helps improve self-confidence and develops new singing skills, a dynamic new social life and a myriad of exciting event and performance opportunities.

